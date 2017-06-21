Park Hill retail strip lands $10M renovation, restaurant tenants

DENVER – Developers Todd Snyder and Rick Firmine plan to start construction on the renovation of Oneida Park, a retail strip on both sides of Oneida Street between East 22nd and 23rd avenues in the Park Hill neighborhood of Denver.

Business Den reports that new courtyard, new tenants and a $10 million face-lift, a pair of developers hope to turn a 1950s retail strip in Park Hill into a shopping destination to rival Old South Pearl and Old South Gaylord.

The developers have signed two restaurant tenants to anchor a courtyard slated for the west side of the shopping center: an ice cream concept by the owners of Little Man Ice Cream and a second location for Ester’s Neighborhood Pub.

