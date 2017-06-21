Groundbreaking set for senior-housing project in Greeley

GREELEY — Springfield, Mo.,-based Four Corners Development LLC will break ground next week on a housing complex for low-income seniors in Greeley.

Peakview Trails will be a four-story, 96-unit complex at 1512 60th Ave., south of 13th Street and west of 59th Avenue.

The 103,000-square-foot building will have a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. One-bedroom units will be 700 square feet and rent for $695 a month. Two-bedroom units will be 900 square feet and rent for $893 per month. The Greeley-Weld Housing Authority will serve as property manager.

The complex includes a community room, community kitchen, exercise room, Internet cafe with a self-serve beverage counter, game room and library. There will be walking trails, raised-bed gardens and outdoor grill/picnic areas.

Four Corners Development received $987,140 in state low-income-housing tax credits and $635,718 in federal low-income-housing tax credits. It also received $3.5 million from the Colorado Division of Housing for this project.

Four Corners Development paid $1,082,600 in September for the 5.2 acres of vacant land.

Springfield-based Hamilton Builders is the general contractor, and Baron Design, also in Springfield, is the architect.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 26, at the site.