Centennial-based firm unveils plane expected to fly at 2x speed of sound

By BizWest Staff — 

CENTENNIAL –  Boom Supersonic on Tuesday unveiled the completed design of its aircraft prototype, which the Centennial-based company said is expected  to hit speeds of Mach 2.2 – 1,451 miles per hour, twice the speed of sound.

The Denver Post reports that the reveal, during the International Paris Air Show, showed modifications that improve stability, aircraft performance and safety. Test flights are expected to begin in 2018.

“We now have everything required to build history’s first independently developed supersonic aircraft — the funding, technical design, and manufacturing partners,” Blake Scholl, Boom’s founder and chief executive, said in a statement.

Boom also said Tuesday that it has seen demand for its supersonic aircraft triple to 76 planes, which include “five world airlines.” Last November, Boom had said that partners included Virgin Galactic, which had reserved the first 10 planes produced for $200 million each.