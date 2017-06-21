Centennial-based firm unveils plane expected to fly at 2x speed of sound

CENTENNIAL – Boom Supersonic on Tuesday unveiled the completed design of its aircraft prototype, which the Centennial-based company said is expected to hit speeds of Mach 2.2 – 1,451 miles per hour, twice the speed of sound.

The Denver Post reports that the reveal, during the International Paris Air Show, showed modifications that improve stability, aircraft performance and safety. Test flights are expected to begin in 2018.

“We now have everything required to build history’s first independently developed supersonic aircraft — the funding, technical design, and manufacturing partners,” Blake Scholl, Boom’s founder and chief executive, said in a statement.