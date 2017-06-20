Longmont Startup Week reveals schedule of panels, keynote speakers

LONGMONT — Longmont Startup Week has unveiled its five days of events, which will include tracks for founders, developers, designers, networkers and more.

The event will start July 24 and go through July 28. It will be free and open to the public.

Some highlighted guest speakers include StickerGiant’s founder and chief executive John Fischer, who is hosting a fireside chat on Wednesday, and a keynote from Walter Scott, founder and chief technical officer of Digital Globe Inc.

Other panels include “So you want to start a brewery?,” how to market to the hispanic consumer community, how to brand culinary startups, cannabis journalism and who’s who in accelerators and incubators.

Longmont Startup Week is part of the Techstars startup week program. It is sponsored by several organizations, including the Longmont Economic Development Partnership, city of Longmont, Galvanize and Ozo Coffee Co.