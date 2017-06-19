ExxonMobil’s XTO Energy to close Denver-area office; move 110 jobs

DENVER – XTO Energy Inc. will close its regional office in metro Denver and relocate the 110 jobs based there.
The Denver Business Journal reports that the shift is of a larger move announced Friday by XTO’s parent company, ExxonMobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM), to consolidate employees at the company’s new headquarters campus near Houston.
The company did not say where the 110 Denver-area jobs will be relocated to.
ExxonMobil said it also plans to move 1,600 jobs out of XTO’s headquarters offices in Fort Worth, Texas, to the company’s offices north of Houston between 2018 and 2020.