Fort Collins Realtor pens ‘Ninja Selling’ book

FORT COLLINS — Realtor Larry Kendall of Fort Collins has written a book based on his sales-training system, Ninja Selling.

“Ninja Selling: Subtle Skills, Big Results” offers insights and case studies of Kendall’s “soft” approach to sales and business development that he says never puts sellers in the position of being rejected or causes customers to feel pressure.

These “soft” skills such as empathy, communication and collaboration, generally are not taught in college, but are frequently sought by employers, Kendall said. The skills turn salespeople into “counselors.”

The book is a step-by-step guide that shows readers how to be more effective in their sales careers and increase their income-per-hour. It covers Kendall’s process that includes pricing techniques, a business tracker, five daily habits for a ninja and how to maximize your communication.

More than 50,000 people in the United States, Canada and Spain have graduated from Kendall’s Ninja Selling sales-training program.

Kendall is a co-founder and chairman of The Group Inc., a real estate company based in Fort Collins that has 200 sales associates and six offices in Northern Colorado.